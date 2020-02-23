Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 29,780 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

