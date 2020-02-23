Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

