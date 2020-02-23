Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 3.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $49.25 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

