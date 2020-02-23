Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,007,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118,929 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,667,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $121.14 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

