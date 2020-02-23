Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $12.67 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,000. Citigroup accounts for about 2.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

