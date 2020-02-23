Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.