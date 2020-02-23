Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $18.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

