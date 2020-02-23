Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,775,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,873,000 after acquiring an additional 755,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,963,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.