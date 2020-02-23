Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,057,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 341,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 266,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $24.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

