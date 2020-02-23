Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $7,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in BRP by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $52.72 on Friday. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

