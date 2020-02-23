Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,786,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,800 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

