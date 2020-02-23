Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 201 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

