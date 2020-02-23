Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

About Invesco Frontier Markets ETF

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

