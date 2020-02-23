Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,540,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,578,710.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

