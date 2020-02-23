BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $287,367,000 after acquiring an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 45,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 646,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,817,000 after buying an additional 111,980 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $215.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

