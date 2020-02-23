BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $245.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.