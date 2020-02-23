BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

