BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,806 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

