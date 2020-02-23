BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

