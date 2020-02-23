BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $208.81 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.