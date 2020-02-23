BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

