BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

XOM stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

