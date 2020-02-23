BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

