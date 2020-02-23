BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 155,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

