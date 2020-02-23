BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

