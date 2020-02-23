BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

REGN stock opened at $403.15 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,321,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

