BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $336.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average of $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.