BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the third quarter worth $116,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 105.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 275,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the third quarter worth $243,000.

NYSE NFJ opened at $13.50 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

