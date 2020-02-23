BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 380,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $72,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $380.07 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,879 shares of company stock valued at $76,084,529 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.