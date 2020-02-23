BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $206.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

