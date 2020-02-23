BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.2% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.