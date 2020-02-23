BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.75 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

