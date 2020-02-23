BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

NYSE:C opened at $76.44 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

