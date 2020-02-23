BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

