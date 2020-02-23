BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AxoGen worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AxoGen by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

