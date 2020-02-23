BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

