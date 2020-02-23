BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.