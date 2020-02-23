BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.59.

ROST opened at $123.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.