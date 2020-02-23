BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.