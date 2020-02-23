BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

