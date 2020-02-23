BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

