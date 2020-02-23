BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $169.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

