BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

