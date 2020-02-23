BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $4,066,684 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

