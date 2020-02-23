BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.97 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

