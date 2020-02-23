BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.13 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

