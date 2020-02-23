BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 213.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 568,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 387,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

UNP stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

