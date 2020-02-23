BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.36 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

