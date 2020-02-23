BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 782,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,124,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

