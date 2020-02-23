BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $26.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

